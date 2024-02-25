Cadence Bank Sells 329 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadence Bank decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

