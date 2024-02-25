Cadence Bank Sells 415 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cadence Bank lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.