Cadence Bank Sells 860 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 59.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 65,179 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,787 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

