Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $311.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.33.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $303.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $315.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.