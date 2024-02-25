Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CZR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.73.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,559,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,488,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after buying an additional 676,512 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,818,000 after buying an additional 329,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

