Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $142.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.39. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Caesarstone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

