Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.79. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

