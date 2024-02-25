Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.80. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.