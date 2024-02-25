Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$21.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.48. The company has a market cap of C$849.71 million, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$13.61 and a 1 year high of C$30.49.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

