Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.82. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 4,300,261 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARA. StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 904.2% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 848,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 764,315 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2,846.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
