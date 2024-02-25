Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) Shares Down 0.8%

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 1,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Carbon Revolution Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Down 0.8 %

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67.

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

