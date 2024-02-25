Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) Shares Down 0.8%

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 1,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Carbon Revolution Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.
Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
