Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $20.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.91 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,505 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

