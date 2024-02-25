Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $127.88.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

