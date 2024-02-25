Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 15,290 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 79.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

