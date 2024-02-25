Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,640 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,305,000 after acquiring an additional 133,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

