Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 732.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,320 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 437.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 135,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 138,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000.

IBTD stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

