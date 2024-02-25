Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,010 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $220.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.