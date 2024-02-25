Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 255 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $220.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average is $180.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $223.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

