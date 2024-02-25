Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of American National Bankshares worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $476.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.92.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.