Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

