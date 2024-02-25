Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$0.90. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 136,735 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CET shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Cathedral Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$1.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.45 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$212.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82.

In other news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell acquired 179,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,445.00. Insiders bought a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $142,710 in the last 90 days. 25.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

