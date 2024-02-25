CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,242 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

CAVA stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

