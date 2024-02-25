CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.27 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $41.20 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00015695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001477 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00014974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,587.28 or 1.00017957 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00218676 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05126962 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,907,928.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

