Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CELC. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $371.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $30,096.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,760 shares of company stock worth $115,079. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celcuity by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 374,196 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,563 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 766,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 599.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 782,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 820,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

