Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Shares Up 0.3%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.46. 72,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 73,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

