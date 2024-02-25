Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Set at C$10.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.96.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.43. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.57%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

