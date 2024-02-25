Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNA. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.97).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 127.65 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.70. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 98.16 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.19). The stock has a market cap of £6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently 579.71%.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,196.78 ($2,766.03). In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,971.36 ($2,482.20). Also, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £2,196.78 ($2,766.03). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,781 shares of company stock worth $689,253. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

