Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRNT. TheStreet upgraded Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $240.41 million, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

See Also

