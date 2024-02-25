Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,347 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chase by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Chase by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 223,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chase by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $135.27.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

