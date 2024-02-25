Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cheesecake Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,197,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

