Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

