Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.75.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 49.89%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,009,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

