Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 115.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.66. 6,561,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

