Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW) Insider Buys A$15,405.79 in Stock

Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Mota bought 88,539 shares of Chilwa Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,405.79 ($10,069.14).
Manuel Mota also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Manuel Mota acquired 261,461 shares of Chilwa Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$43,141.07 ($28,196.77).
Chilwa Minerals Stock Performance
About Chilwa Minerals
