China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.63

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.63 and traded as high as C$6.52. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 14,497 shares.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.
