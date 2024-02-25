Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Announces Earnings Results

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05), reports. The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$436.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.73.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

