Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Chuy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-1.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.
Shares of CHUY stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $43.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 1,035.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
