Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Chuy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-1.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 1,035.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHUY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Get Our Latest Report on CHUY

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.