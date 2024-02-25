CIIG Merger (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Shares Down 5.1%

CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $27.99. 5,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.
CIIG Merger Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.
CIIG Merger Company Profile
CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
