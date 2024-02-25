Citigroup Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $820.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $575.00 to $820.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $820.03.

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

