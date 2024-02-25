Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,885 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day moving average of $504.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

