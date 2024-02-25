Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBGFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 463 ($5.83) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.85) to GBX 425 ($5.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Shore Capital cut Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 762.25 ($9.60).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 337 ($4.24) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 278 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,106 ($13.93). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 601.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 737.82. The stock has a market cap of £507.15 million, a P/E ratio of 624.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.95), for a total value of £56,469.20 ($71,101.99). In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £153,012.20 ($192,662.05). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.95), for a total value of £56,469.20 ($71,101.99). In the last three months, insiders purchased 68 shares of company stock valued at $45,371 and sold 31,790 shares valued at $24,996,040. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

