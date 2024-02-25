Comparing Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.92% 10.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.45 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.26 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 176.58%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

(Get Free Report)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.