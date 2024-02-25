Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $548.69 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $67.87 or 0.00132146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $548.69 million and $53.12 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00040390 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006406 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,225 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,084,222.44463543 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 66.94094687 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $94,912,714.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

