Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
CNDT opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Conduent has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.63.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
