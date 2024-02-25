Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Conduent Stock Down 0.3 %

CNDT opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Conduent has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Conduent by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 156,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Conduent by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 88.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

