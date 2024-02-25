Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 643,343 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,343 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Roivant Sciences worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 99.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,264 shares during the period. Patient Square Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 85.2% during the second quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,491 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $21,394,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROIV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

