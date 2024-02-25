Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 533,300 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 157,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $14.20 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -94.74%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

