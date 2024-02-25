Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

