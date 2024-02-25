Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.20 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427,745 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,091,400 shares of company stock valued at $217,616,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

