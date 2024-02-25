Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,378 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Immunovant worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. FMR LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 47.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 95.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Immunovant by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Immunovant by 172.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 972,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 615,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,472.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,525,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,151 shares of company stock worth $659,896 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

