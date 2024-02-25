Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Primo Water worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,126,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 475.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Primo Water by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,419,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 860,380 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

